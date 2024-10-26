Iraq Resumes Flights At All Airports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Iraq announced Saturday the resumption of flights at all Iraqi airport, after being temporarily suspended due to "regional tensions".

"After overcoming all risks that could have affected the security and safety of civil in Iraq, the of (Razzaq Al-Saadawi) ordered the reopening of Iraqi airspace to civilian aircraft crossing the airspace and arriving and departing from Iraqi airports," the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing a statement by minister's office.

The statement added, "The General Company for Airports and Air Navigation Management has begun work to receive arriving, departing and transiting aircraft and to manage Iraqi airspace."

Iraqi Airways will also resume its flights and routes to all its destinations due to the opening of Iraqi airspace to aircraft movement, it added.

This came after Iraq announced the temporary suspension of all flights at all Iraqi airports for the safety of passengers after the Israeli occupation attack on Iran. (end)

