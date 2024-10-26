Peru’S Mining Output Rises 3% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's demonstrated notable progress in 2024, with the sector recording a 3% production increase from January to August. This growth trend continued in August, with an impressive 8.9% year-on-year rise.



The Central Reserve of Peru (BCRP) shared these encouraging figures. They based their report on data from the of and Mines. Copper production stood out with an 11.7% increase in August. This boost came from improved mineral processing and higher ore grades.



Several factors contributed to this upswing. Chinalco and Las Bambas saw growth due to maintenance work done last year. Antamina and Antapaccay stepped up their mineral extraction. Cerro Verde and Southern's Toquepala mine benefited from higher copper grades.







Molybdenum production also rose by 4.2%. This increase was driven by higher output from Antamina, Quellaveco, Southern, Las Bambas, and Chinalco. Lead and silver extraction saw significant jumps of 10.1% and 30% respectively. Buenaventura's increased activity played a key role in this growth.



Tin production expanded by 5%, adding to the overall positive trend. Energy and Mines Minister Rómulo Mucho highlighted the importance of investor confidence. He noted that both local and foreign investors are returning to Peru's mining projects.



Mucho expressed optimism for 2025. He predicted that 2024 would see production growth exceeding 3%. The minister emphasized the government's role in building trust with investors. He stressed the importance of clear rules and strong, unambiguous messages.



This resurgence in Peru's mining sector is promising for the country's economy. It showcases the industry's resilience and potential for future growth. As Peru continues to attract investment, the mining sector looks set to play a crucial role in the nation's economic development.

