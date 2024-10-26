عربي


Iranian Civil Aviation Resumes All Flights

10/26/2024 4:01:13 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced that all flights will resume as normal starting from 9:00 AM local time on Saturday.
In a press statement, Jafar Yazerlu, spokesperson for the organization, urged passengers to contact their airlines for updated flight schedules.
Earlier, the organization had announced the suspension of all flights on all routes due to Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites in three Iranian provinces, including the capital, Tehran.

