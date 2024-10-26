Iranian Civil Aviation Resumes All Flights

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Iranian Civil Organization announced that all flights will resume as normal starting from 9:00 AM local time on Saturday. In a press statement, Jafar Yazerlu, spokesperson for the organization, urged to contact their for updated flight schedules. Earlier, the organization had announced the suspension of all flights on all routes due to Israeli targeting military sites in three Iranian provinces, including the capital, Tehran.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.