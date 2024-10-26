Shanxi Launches Third Season Of 'The Chief Experience Officer,' Journeying Through Five Millennia Of History

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Xinhuanet reported:

The third season of The

Chief Experience Officer, an immersive experiential series produced by the Shanxi Provincial People's Office, has been released worldwide. This season stars Rees, a British millennial, as he embarks on an extensive journey through 5,000 years of Shanxi's rich history and culture, culminating in an enduring exploration through time.

Continue Reading

Renowned for its rich heritage, Shanxi is a repository of traditional Chinese wooden architecture, with more than 28,000 ancient structures dotting its terrain. Covering 160,000 square kilometers, Rees's journey traverses the Neolithic Age and various historical epochs, including the Han, Sui, Tang, Song, Yuan, and Qing dynasties, offering a profound exploration of China's extensive history and the vibrant culture of Shanxi.

SOURCE xinhuanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED