Pune Test: Santner, Latham Put NZ On Top With 301-Run Lead
Date
10/26/2024 12:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Pune- India's inadequacies against quality spin bowling stood thoroughly exposed, leaving the side staring at its first ever home Test series loss to New Zealand after the visitors claimed a formidable 301-run lead on day two of the second Test here on Friday.
Tom Latham (86) led New Zealand's charge with the bat after Mitchell Santner's brilliant 7/53 destroyed India.
His knock consolidated a handy 103-run first-innings lead that the Kiwis had grabbed before reaching 198/5 at stumps.
Tom Blundell (30 not out) had Glenn Phillips (7 not out) for company when stumps were drawn.
The only silver lining for India was Washington Sundar's continuing good show.
He completed 11 wickets in the match, adding four more to his career-best first-innings haul of seven.
New Zealand are looking at a historic maiden Test series win in India, having first come here in 1955-56.
None of the New Zealand batters faced any apparent trouble batting on the pitch shortly after the star-studded Indian line-up cut a sorry figure for the second time in this series, making elementary mistakes.
In the last Test in Bengaluru, their all-time lowest score at home of 46 all-out caused India's first loss to New Zealand in 36 years in their own backyard.
India haven't lost a Test series at home since their defeat to England in the 2012-13 season and their unbeaten record in 18 series since then is under serious threat now.
India's highest successful chase in Tests at home was 387 against England at Chennai in December 2008.
On Friday afternoon, India folded at a mere 156 in 45.3 overs as spunky New Zealand continued to perform way better than the hosts.
As India endured yet another 'one bad session of play', six wickets fell in the morning for a mere 91 runs which made the pitch look unfavourable for batting when it was not the case.
Skipper Latham led from the front as he blunted the Indian spinners with ease but New Zealand batters deserved full credit for executing their plans.
