USDCAD Wave Analysis 25 October 2024


10/25/2024 11:07:15 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– USDCAD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3950

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 1.3745 (former resistance from the middle of August, serving as the support after it was broken recently).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.3745 started the active impulse wave 3 of the higher order impulse wave (3).

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment, USDCAD currency pair be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.3950 (former multi-month high from August).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN25102024000156011031ID1108819774


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

