عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NZDUSD Wave Analysis 25 October 2024


10/25/2024 11:07:15 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– NZDUSD broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.5920

NZDUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone set between the support level 0.6050 (which stopped wave A at the start of October) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2).

Given the strength of the active C-wave, NZDUSD currency pair be expected to fall toward the next support level 0.5920 (target for the completion of the active ABC correction (2)).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN25102024000156011031ID1108819773


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search