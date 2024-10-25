N. Korea To Send Second Batch Of Troops To Russia Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second batch of North Korean military personnel will soon be sent to Russia from North Korea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomberg after reviewing documents from South Korean intelligence.

The documents indicate that the first group of 1,500 elite special forces is already undergoing training in the Russian Far East as part of a planned deployment of approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers.

These were transported to the of Vladivostok between October 8 and 13, following the first visit of Russian Navy ships to North Korean waters since 1990.

The South Korean intelligence documents also detail the scale of arms supplies from North Korea to support Russian military operations during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to data analysis, since August 2023, Pyongyang has already sent about eight million rounds of North Korean-produced 122

mm and 152

mm ammunitions.

N.

Approximately 100 Hwasong-11 type missiles and Bulsae-4 anti-tank weapons have also been detected on the battlefield in Ukraine for the first time.

This significantly exceeds some European estimates of the volume of North Korean arms supplies to Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented for the first time on reports about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, stating that it has no information regarding this matter; however, if true, it would be in accordance with international law.