Brazil’S Agribusiness Struggles: Bankruptcy Cases Double

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agricultural sector faces a significant challenge as bankruptcy filings among farmers continue to rise. Recent data from Serasa Experian reveals a worrying trend in the second quarter of this year.



Individual farmers filed 214 bankruptcy requests, more than doubling the number from the first quarter and six times higher than the same period last year.



This surge in bankruptcy filings stems from a perfect storm of adverse conditions. Farmers grapple with severe weather events, higher interest rates, falling commodity prices, and rising production costs.



These factors have dealt a heavy blow to the financial stability of many in the agricultural sector, especially those already burdened with debt.



Marcelo Pimenta, head of agribusiness at Serasa Experian , offers some perspective on the situation. He points out that while the increase is concerning, the total number of filings remains small.







This is in comparison to the 1.4 million farmers who took out rural credit in the past two years. However, the concentration of filings in certain states has raised eyebrows.

Agricultural Bankruptcy Filings in Brazil

Mato Grosso and Goiás, two of Brazil's agricultural powerhouses, lead the pack with 57 and 54 filings, respectively. Minas Gerais follows with 35, then Mato Grosso do Sul with 23, and Paraná with 12.



This geographic concentration has sparked pessimism among creditors who recently expanded into these regions. The data also sheds light on the types of farmers most affected.



Land tenants and family-owned agricultural businesses filed 99 bankruptcy requests. Small landowners accounted for 44 filings, while large and medium-sized operations each had around 35 filings.



Pimenta notes that tenants face additional challenges due to their rental costs. Corporate farmers are not immune to these difficulties.



They filed 121 bankruptcy requests in the second quarter, a 40.6% increase from the first quarter. This number dwarfs the mere 34 filings from the same period last year.



Minas Gerais led with 31 corporate filings, followed by Mato Grosso with 28 and Goiás with 15. The ripple effects extend beyond farmers themselves.



Companies directly linked to agribusiness filed 94 bankruptcy requests in the second quarter, a 22% increase from the previous three months.



This underscores the interconnected nature of the agricultural sector and its broader economic impact. As Brazil's agricultural community navigates these turbulent waters, the coming months will be crucial.



The sector's resilience will be tested as it seeks to overcome this perfect storm of challenges and regain its financial footing.

