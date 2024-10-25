Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Date
10/25/2024 6:33:33 PM
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq:IEP ) announced today that it will discuss its third quarter 2024 results on a webcast on Friday, November 8, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, viewers should go to this LINK (webcast ). We encourage viewers to access the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations .
Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.
Investor Contact:
Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(800) 255-2737
