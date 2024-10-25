Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3191360 WASHINGTON -- Kuwaiti of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam says that Kuwait and the GCC countries share the ambition to build resilient and sustainable economies.

3191378 GAZA -- The death toll of a deadly Israeli early Friday in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip rises to 38 Palestinian martyrs, according to authorities.

3191384 GENEVA -- UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder issues a grave warning about "lethal delays" that children in Gaza are facing due to the ongoing war and siege, noting that medical evacuations are occurring at an alarming rate of less than one child per day.

3191374 BERLIN -- Germany expresses its rejection to Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

3191373 BRUSSELS -- The European Union (EU) calls for a strong and rapid path in Lebanon, including a ceasefire, accountability for violations of international humanitarian law and organising presidential elections as soon as possible, alongside the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)

mt









MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108818057