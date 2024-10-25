Uzbekistan Airways Appoints Nixtour As Its New PSA In India
Date
10/25/2024 7:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
25th Oct 2024, Noida: In a major development for the Indian tourism and hospitality sector, Uzbekistan Airways announced the appointment of Nixtour as its PSA (Passenger Sales Agent) for the country.
Headquartered in Noida, Nixtour has long been a pioneer in the OTA (online travel agency) space in Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) nations for more than two decades. The latest announcement is the latest feather in the cap for the company, particularly considering that Uzbekistan Airways is the national flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Nixtour is proud to be associated with Uzbekistan Airways as their new PSA. With Uzbekistan Airways being one of the fastest-growing airlines across the CIS nations, there are plans on the anvil to link India and Uzbekistan through the hub in Tashkent. Uzbekistan Airways currently operates from three points in India, namely Mumbai & Goa and Delhi. This announcement puts Nixtour at the forefront of Uzbekistan Airways' efforts to scale up its Indian operations in the coming years.
For more information, interested respondents may contact Nixtour at +91 8252646969 (24-7 customer support) or visit
Address Details: Nixtour India Private Limited, B-19, Block B, Sector 60, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301
Company :-Nixtour India Private Limited
User :- Nixtour
Email :...
Phone :-08252646969
Mobile:- 07428596021
Url :-
MENAFN25102024003198003206ID1108818019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.