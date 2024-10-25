Woman Killed In Russian Shelling Of Borova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 25, Russian shelled the village of Borova in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, killing a woman.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. On October 25, at about 08:00, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Borova in the Izium district. A 61-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy shelling,” the statement reads.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Russian army shelled the village with MLRS, damaging private households.

As reported, the forced evacuation of families with children from the Borova community continues.