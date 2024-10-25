عربي


Azercosmos And Italy's Leaf Space Sign New Cooperation Agreement

10/25/2024 7:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azercosmos has strengthened its technological capabilities through a new cooperation agreement with the Italian ground management service provider, Leaf Space, Azernews reports.

Under this contract, a 3.7-meter S/X band antenna was installed at the Baku teleport of Azercosmos' Main Terrestrial Satellite Control Center, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. This advanced antenna system enables comprehensive data processing and transmission from diverse satellites, facilitates Network control, and allows for monitoring of space-based devices.

Azercosmos' multifunctional teleport currently offers Virtual Network Operator (VNO), VSAT, data, and communication services to clients across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its strategic location in Baku makes it operationally and commercially advantageous for both new and established clients. The teleport maintains stability in line with industry standards.

This marks Leaf Space's second major infrastructure project in Azerbaijan, following the 2022 installation of another 3.7-meter S/X band terrestrial antenna at the Baku teleport. Together, these systems enhance Leaf Space's ability to gather satellite data over Azerbaijan.

AzerNews

