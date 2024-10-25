Azercosmos And Italy's Leaf Space Sign New Cooperation Agreement
10/25/2024
Akbar Novruz
Azercosmos has strengthened its technological capabilities
through a new cooperation agreement with the Italian ground
management service provider, Leaf Space, Azernews
reports.
Under this contract, a 3.7-meter S/X band antenna was installed
at the Baku teleport of Azercosmos' Main Terrestrial Satellite
Control Center, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport. This advanced antenna system enables
comprehensive data processing and transmission from diverse
satellites, facilitates Network control, and allows for monitoring
of space-based devices.
Azercosmos' multifunctional teleport currently offers Virtual
Network Operator (VNO), VSAT, data, and communication services to
clients across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its strategic location in
Baku makes it operationally and commercially advantageous for both
new and established clients. The teleport maintains stability in
line with industry standards.
This marks Leaf Space's second major infrastructure project in
Azerbaijan, following the 2022 installation of another 3.7-meter
S/X band terrestrial antenna at the Baku teleport. Together, these
systems enhance Leaf Space's ability to gather satellite data over
Azerbaijan.
