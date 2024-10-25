Pemex Aims For Profit Amid Changing Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pemex, Mexico's state oil company, enters a fresh chapter filled with both challenges and opportunities. experts see potential for growth in the national petrochemical sector.



This growth is driven by recent developments and possible shifts in the landscape. The new administration's approach has sparked optimism among energy industry leaders.



Régulo Salinas, heading the Energy Commission at the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), notes increased openness to dialogue and investor cooperation in the government's early days.



Although Pemex no longer has a constitutional mandate for productivity, profitability remains a key focus. Salinas stresses that this change won't lead to financially unsound projects.



The company continues to prioritize beneficial ventures for both its finances and the industry. The 56th Chemical Industry Forum in Mexico City highlighted potential collaborations.







Experts believe joint ventures could revive petrochemical production at Pemex plants. While needs and opportunities exist, clear implementation rules are still required.



José Carlos Pons of Alpek outlined five priority areas for the petrochemical industry, including improving raw material supply. He expressed readiness to co-invest with Pemex in these areas.

USMCA Trade Agreement Review

The upcoming USMCA trade agreement review in 2026 presents both challenges and opportunities. Kenneth Smith Ramos of Agon Consultores suggests potential benefits for the chemical sector.



However, he emphasizes the need for a clear government stance on regional integration. Ramos also points out a looming dilemma in international relations.



The U.S. may soon ask Mexico to choose between aligning with them or with China, a decision with significant economic implications.



Carlos Pascual from S&P stresses the urgent need for transparency in judiciary and regulatory agency operations overseeing the energy sector.



This clarity is crucial for industry stability and growth. As Mexico 's energy sector evolves, stakeholders await clear guidelines and policies.



The coming years will likely shape Pemex's future and the broader petrochemical industry. Success will hinge on balancing profitability, international partnerships, and national interests in this changing landscape.

