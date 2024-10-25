Ukrainians In South Korea Hold Rally In Support Of Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 24, UN Day, activists of the Ukrainian community in Korea joined the 'Voices of Captives' series of rallies to draw attention to the violation of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian captivity.

The rally took place outside the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Ukrainians called on international organizations to increase pressure on Russia to comply with the Geneva Conventions and ensure the rights of POWs.

The participants held posters and flags in support of the Ukrainian POWs, with a call to release and return them home.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a total of 3,767 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity.