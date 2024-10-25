Global Powers Around BRICS: Azerbaijan's Role In Fostering Solidarity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
The BRICS summit, started on October 22, brought together the
heads of state in Kazan, Russia. On the first day, the leaders of
the BRICS member states and leaders of other countries, including
Azerbaijan, who came at the invitation of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, had one-on-one meetings in Kazan to discuss
prospects of cooperation within this year's BRICS Plus meeting.
What distinguishes the BRICS summit, which is held every year on
the initiative of its member countries, from other meetings is that
it takes on a more global character. It is no coincidence that UN
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also visited the three-day
summit held this year in Russia's Kazan. Although this did not
satisfy Western circles, the Secretary General's participation
could emphasize the extreme importance of this annual summit. As an
international organization, the UN is one of the leading
organizations in developing international relations, conflict
resolution, and global initiatives. The fact that the UN respects
BRICS and is represented at the leadership level in the 3-day
summit is a clear example of the professionalism of such an
organization.
Aspects that underline the strength of
BRICS
The group, which has been operating since 2006, held its first
summit as BRICS in 2009, and since that time, the global five have
made efforts to form a mechanism for resistance and joint struggle
against the political and economic influences of other global
powers leading our world to polarisation.
BRICS, which is increasing its influence year by year, is now
considered important by countries such as Turkiye, Azerbaijan, UAE,
and Egypt in addition to China, and it is no coincidence that the
leaders of the mentioned countries were in Kazan to participate in
the summit.
Yes, BRICS is essentially one of the main power centers of the
multipolar world. At the same time, the Kazan Declaration adopted
on the 2nd day of the summit emphasized the importance of BRICS'
expansion as it will further promote partnership with developing
and emerging market countries as well as the spirit of solidarity
and genuine international cooperation for the common good. In the
declaration, the countries highlight their commitments to advance
the institutional development of BRICS.
BRICS is liberal and does not discriminate against other
countries, and its approach makes the association stronger than the
G7 intergovernmental political forum. Russia, which was once a
member of the G8, was pushed out of the organization in 2014. This
shows that Western organizations only attract those who agree with
their principles, and those who disagree are unequivocally
excluded. The goal of BRICS is to eliminate such stereotypes and
undermine the world monopoly. Because some global powers are either
selective towards the countries they do not like, that is, to put
it more clearly, they blacklist them once they refuse to follow
their dictates.
Why does Azerbaijan attach significance to
BRICS?
Although Azerbaijan is an economically and politically
independent and stable country, in many cases it is exposed to the
negative influence of global powers. Especially after 2020,
Azerbaijan is often criticized by Western organizations for its
initiatives to put an end to the Garabagh conflict finally,
becoming the target of unfounded and biased statements by some
political circles, and the selective approach against it that has
already become a trend. In the last year, the European Parliament,
PACE, political circles of the European Union and a number of
political organizations collaborating with the Armenian Lobby have
published dozens of statements against Azerbaijan. These statements
form the basis of smear campaigns designed to damage the image of
Azerbaijan, despite the EU's recognition of Azerbaijan as an honest
and reliable partner both diplomatically and economically.
In a few weeks, Azerbaijan will host COP29, one of the UNCCC's
global climate events, but instead of supporting this event, some
political circles are calling for a boycott campaign against
Azerbaijan. Shamefully, these international organizations, as well
as politicians in the European Parliament, are proud to be
participants in such biased campaigns. In such a case, where should
countries like Azerbaijan, which are subjected to injustice, turn
to? This question also worries other heads of state participating
in the BRICS summit held on October 22-24.
This is still the political side of the problem. Let us imagine
what is happening in the economic sphere now...
