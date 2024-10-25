Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills 3 Journalists In S. Lebanon
10/25/2024 5:08:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- An Israeli Occupation air raid targeting a compound housing journalists in south Lebanon has killed three media staffers, the Lebanese health Ministry said on Friday.
Three journalists were also injured in the airstrike on the compound in Hasbaya Town in south Lebanon, the ministry said in a press release.
The Lebanese Press Editors' Syndicate condemned the attack by Israeli occupation warplanes, saying that the occupation has repeatedly attacked journalists and media staffers in Lebanon and killed six editors in recent aggressive strikes.
It denounced the aggression as a war crime that the international community, particularly press organizations, should do something in response.
Several journalists have been killed since Israeli occupation forces launched their aggression on Lebanon since September 23. (end)
