Ontario Helping More People Start And Grow Their Families

New tax credit and $150 million will dramatically increase the number of families able to receive publicly funded

TORONTO, Canada – The Ontario is investing $150 million over two years to expand the Ontario Fertility Program to cut waitlists and triple the number of families connecting to government-funded fertility services in hospital and community settings.

This includes giving patients more options where they can access publicly funded fertility services by expanding the program to more clinics. The province is also proposing to introduce a new tax credit, effective January 2025, to further reduce the financial burden faced by people seeking fertility treatment.

“There's no role more special or important than being a parent,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health.“I'm thrilled that our government is helping more people start and grow their families by expanding the Ontario Fertility Program and introducing a new tax credit to help with the sometimes overwhelming expenses of fertility treatments. Everyone in Ontario, no matter their economic means, deserves the special chance at parenthood.”

The government's new tax credit would also provide further financial support to families seeking fertility treatment by building on Ontario's existing medical expense tax credit to cover up to 25 percent of eligible expenses up to a maximum of $5,000 per year. For example, a family who incurs $20,000 for a privately funded IVF treatment could be eligible to receive $5,000 in support. The tax credit will help cover eligible expenses including IVF cycles, fertility medications, travel for treatment and diagnostic testing.

“We believe strong families help build strong communities, which is why our government is enhancing health care access and providing families with the support they need to navigate their fertility journeys,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, minister of finance.“With these new investments, we are reducing cost barriers and helping more people and families across the province achieve their dream of becoming parents.”

Through Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care , the Ontario government is making steady progress to ensure the health care system has become better equipped to respond to the needs of patients and provide them with access to high-quality care where and when they need it, closer to home.

“By expanding the Ontario Fertility Program, we are sending out a powerful message about our government's commitment to supporting families. This expansion is not just a policy decision – it's a lifeline for families whose dreams of having children felt impossible,” said Christine Hogarth, MPP, Etobicoke – Lakeshore.

More information about the government's plan to make health care more connected and convenient will be included in the 2024 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review, to be released on October 30, 2024.

The OFP currently supports 50 Ontario clinics that provide publicly funded fertility services, including artificial insemination, intra-uterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and fertility preservation.

Since the launch of the OFP, funding has been provided to over 107,000 Ontarians to help them build their families.



42,741 patients have received publicly funded IVF services;



59,448 patients have received publicly funded IUI services;

4,857 patients have received publicly funded fertility preservation services;

The government is setting aside $150 million to expand access to fertility services over two years, with further details to be provided in the 2025 Budget. Through OFP, each patient is eligible for one publicly funded IVF cycle in their lifetime, and an additional cycle if they have acted or is acting as a surrogate.

