Domestic Violence Case Highlights Importance Of Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) GPS-Enabled Electronic Monitoring Technology

Israel-based SuperCom is promoting public safety founded on the strength of its superior electronic monitoring (“EM”)

SuperCom's PureSecurity platform uses to track the movements of individuals monitored by law enforcement on pretrial and probationary release from jail custody, including a 3-D elevation blueprint that is useful to apartment dwellers and office workers

The importance of GPS-enabled tracking was highlighted in a recent New York State domestic violence case that reportedly led to a woman's death when her accused attacker was freed from GPS monitoring The PureSecurity platform not only alerts supervising law enforcement about an EM-monitored individuals' movements, but also provides alerts via cell phone to potential victims to help them seek safety in a timely manner

Behind the crime statistics related to domestic violence, and efforts to provide a supportive society to its victims, are personal stories of fear and loss, as exhibited by the son of a domestic violence victim who told the judge during a court hearing for the suspect that“I'd rather have my mom back more than anything - that's all that really matters more than anything.”

Less than a week before his mother's death, the suspect, who had previously been accused of assaulting her, was released from electronic monitoring after a judge noted that the ankle monitor in use did not include GPS tracking, despite the court having access to...

