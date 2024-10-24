Israel Launches Three Airstrikes On Beirut's Southern Suburbs
10/24/2024 9:09:37 PM
BEIRUT, Oct 25 (NNN-NNA) – The Israeli Zionist military, launched three airstrikes on different areas in Dahieh in southern Beirut, last night, local TV channel al-Jadeed reported.
The first two airstrikes targeted the Chouaifet El Aamroussieh area, while the last and most powerful strike was directed at Haret Hreik.
TV footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the targeted points.
The Zionist airstrikes occurred shortly after the Israeli Regime issued warnings for people to evacuate the areas being targeted.– NNN-NNA
