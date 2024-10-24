Egyptian Officials Meet With Hamas Representatives On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian high-ranking security leaders met with a delegation from the Palestinian Hamas movement in Cairo on Thursday as part of efforts to deescalate the conflict in Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian side reaffirmed commitment to efforts to establish ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and end the war, according Cairo News (CNC).

Egypt is committed to increasing the humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, and continues to provide support and assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people under the current circumstances, the CNC added. (end)

