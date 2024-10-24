Lebanon Death Toll From Israeli Occupation's War Climbs To 2,593

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon has edged up to 2,593 as 19 people were killed and 118 others were in the past 24 hours, the said on Thursday.

The number of those injured in the Israeli since 8 October, 2023 has also jumped to 12,119, said Coordinator of the Lebanese government's emergency plan in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Kandice Ardiel described the situation on the Lebanese border with the occupied Palestine as "very serious and worrying".

She pointed to a large-scale destruction of buildings in villages and towns along and beyond the Blue Line.

Ardiel said that UNIFIL had prepared for the possibility of escalation "long before" the start of the Israeli ground incursion into the south by taking all measures to protect the forces and fortify its positions.

She noted that the UN peacekeeping forces are forced to remain in their bases or even in shelters sometimes.

The UNIFIL's ability to monitor and report violations of the UNSC Resolution 1701 became limited, stated Ardiel. (end)

