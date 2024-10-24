2 Porters, 2 Soldiers Killed In Gulmarg Terror Attack
Date
10/24/2024 7:08:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two porters and two army soldiers were killed in a terror attack near Nagin area of Botapathri along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gulmarg in Baramulla district on Thursday evening.
An official said that the attack occurred on Thursday evening when the terrorists targeted an Army party.
In the attack, two porters and two army personnel were killed, while three others were injured, who have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
Following the attack, a massive search operation has been launched by security forces to locate the attackers.
Non-Local Labourer Shot In Tral
Matter Of Serious Concern: J&K CM
Earlier in the morning gunmen shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district, officials said.
Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.
They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.
This is the third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week.
Six workers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday, while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.
