Army Vehicle Attacked In Gulmarg, 2 Soldiers Injured

10/24/2024 7:08:17 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two soldiers were injured in a terror attack on an army vehicle in the Gulmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

They said terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri in Baramulla district.

The officials said two soldiers were injured.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

