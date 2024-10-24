Army Vehicle Attacked In Gulmarg, 2 Soldiers Injured
Date
10/24/2024 7:08:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two soldiers were injured in a terror attack on an army vehicle in the Gulmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.
They said terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri in Baramulla district.
ADVERTISEMENT
The officials said two soldiers were injured.
ADVERTISEMENT
Further details of the incident are awaited.
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir
2 Porters, 2 Soldiers Killed In Gulmarg Terror Attack
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24102024000215011059ID1108816890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.