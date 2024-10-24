Rs. 41.47 Cr Levied As Environ Compensation On SMC

The Environmental Compensation has been levied in compliance to the directions of National Green Tribunal order on July 10

this year, according to an order issued on 19 October by The J&K Pollution Control Committee.



The NGT had directed assessment of environmental compensation under Polluter Pays Principle -PPP in the case of Raja Muzaffar Bhat v/s J&K Govt and others.

Pertinently the Srinagar Municipal Corporation had set up at least 6 to 8 pumping stations post 2014 floods after getting World Bank funds on Doodh Ganga at Chanapora, Natipora, Barzulla, Bulbul Bagh and Tengpora for flood water mitigation but these pumps houses, according to the petitioner, were flushing all the“untreated” liquid waste into Doodh Ganga in clear violation of Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act – 1974.

The tribunal initially imposed Rs one crore interim compensation on SMC. In addition, Rs one crore was imposed on MC Chadoora and MC Budgam each while District Mineral Officer Budgam was asked to pay Rs one crore for his failing to curb illegal riverbed mining in Doodh Ganga. Later on Rs 32 Crores penalty was imposed on the government again, the petitioner says. This entire amount is supposed to be used for Doodh Ganga restoration, he said. The government, in compliance to NGT's order also gave administrative approval for Rs 140 Cr project to set up several Sewerage Treatment Plants -STPs on Doodh Ganga. The Executive Engineer UEED invited tenders for Rs 46 crores but the land was not provided to them by the Revenue Department and this was given in writing by Chief Engineer UEED Kashmir to NGT some days back, he says.





This year in April the NGT had asked the JKPCC to impose environmental compensation -EC on SMC. This was followed by another order dated 10.07.2024.

While imposing Environmental Compensation -EC of Rs 41,47,61000

on Commissioner SMC, the Member Secretary JK Pollution Control Committee in his order dated October 19 directed the Commissioner SMC to deposit the amount within 30 days into JKPCC EC fund account.

