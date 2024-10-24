Ibovespa Surges To 130,000 Points Amid Fiscal Optimism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On October 24, the Ibovespa experienced a notable recovery, climbing back to the significant mark of 130,000 points.



This surge occurred as investors adjusted their expectations regarding fiscal policies following statements made by Finance Fernando Haddad and Central President Roberto Campos Neto.



The Brazilian stock saw a 0.65% increase, closing at 130,066.95 points. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar traded at R$ 5.6629 ($1.01), reflecting a decline of 0.69%.



A key highlight in the domestic economic landscape was the release of the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), which serves as a preliminary measure of inflation.



In October, this index rose by 0.54%, a significant increase from September's 0.13%. Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted a smaller rise of 0.50%.







Over the past year, the IPCA-15 increased from 4.12% to 4.47%, marking its highest level since February and nearing the upper limit of the inflation target set at 4.50%.

Market Analysis

Analysts from Italy noted that this reading indicated a worse-than-expected inflation outlook compared to previous assessments. Investor sentiment was further influenced by a joint press conference held by Haddad and Campos Neto.



During this event, Haddad emphasized the government's commitment to reinforcing fiscal parameters to ensure sustainable economic frameworks.



He expressed confidence in the current fiscal guidelines, suggesting that no major reforms were necessary but that credibility must be demonstrated over time.



Campos Neto echoed these sentiments by stating that upcoming fiscal measures from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration could alleviate market concerns regarding public finances.



He also remarked on the potential overvaluation of certain prices in the Brazilian market. Among the stocks traded on the Ibovesp , Hypera (HYPE3) attracted attention for rejecting a merger proposal from EMS for the fourth consecutive session.



The company deemed the unsolicited offer as significantly undervaluing its worth and confirmed that no discussions had taken place regarding the potential merger.



However, speculation suggests that EMS may present a revised offer soon, leading HYPE3 shares to finish among the day's top gainers.

Cyclical Stocks Rise Amid Economic Developments

Cyclical stocks also showed positive movement as investors recalibrated their expectations based on fiscal discussions. Companies like Cogna (COGN3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3) led these gains.



Vale (VALE3), another heavyweight in the index, saw an uptick due to rising iron ore prices and anticipation surrounding its third-quarter earnings report set for release later that day. Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) also experienced gains despite a drop in oil prices.



On the downside, IRB Re (IRBR3) reversed its previous day's gains. This followed a substantial rise of over 14% based on August's operational results.



Looking beyond Brazil, U.S. markets displayed mixed results. The Dow Jones index fell for a fourth consecutive session. In contrast, the Nasdaq gained ground due to a remarkable rise in Tesla's stock price.



The stock surged over 18% following better-than-expected third-quarter results. Tesla reported revenues of $25.18 billion for July through September, slightly below expectations of $25.37 billion.



The adjusted earnings per share reached $0.72, surpassing estimates of $0.58. Recent economic data indicated robust activity within U.S. businesses as demand remained strong.



The S&P Global reported that its Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.3 in October from 54.0 in September, signaling expansion in private sector activity.



Additionally, initial jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 227,000 for the week ending October 19. This decline contrasts with predictions of an increase to 242,000 claims.



As markets prepare for upcoming earnings reports and economic data releases, volatility is expected to persist in stock trading. This comes alongside the U.S. elections and a Federal Reserve meeting in early November.

