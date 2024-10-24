Vivekananda Centre In Colombo Held Panel Discussion On Pali As A Classical Language

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, October 24: The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), the cultural arm of the High Commission of India, organized a panel discussion on 'Pali as a Classical Language' on 23 October 2024 at SVCC. Deputy High Commissioner of India, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey graced the event with Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne, Secretary of the of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security, and Mass Media, of Sri Lanka as the Chief Guest. The event was organised in the context of Classical Language status granted to Pali by the Government of India.

The inaugural address was delivered by Ven. Kirinde Assaji Thero, Chief Incumbent of the Gangaramaya Temple, followed by a panel discussion on the topic. The panel included distinguished scholars, namely Prof. Anand Singh from the Central University of South Bihar, Bodhgaya (via video presentation), Ven. Prof. Miriswaththe Wimalagnana Thero from the Department of Buddhist Culture at the Postgraduate Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Ven. Prof. Gonadeniye Pannarathana Thero from the Department of Pali at the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka, Ven. Dr. Deniyaye Pannaloka Buddharakkitha Thero from the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies at the University of Kelaniya, and Ven. Dr. M. Sugathasiri Thero from the Department of Buddhist Studies at the University of Colombo.

Panel discussion

The speakers focused on the importance of Pali language particularly in the impartation of the teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Sri Lankan scholars commended the milestone decision by the Government of India to recognize Pali as a classical language and praised this initiative, highlighting it as a reflection of India's deep commitment to preserving and propagating Buddhist heritage and culture. The panelists also pointed out that recognizing Pali as a classical language by the Government of India will open up avenues for further collaborations for research in the language by the monastic and academic communities of India and Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event saw several monks and scholars in attendance including from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal. Reinforcing the message of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi at International Abhidhamma Divas on 17 October 2024, the discussions emphasised that granting Pali classical language status would help maintain the purity of Buddha's message of peace, compassion, and human welfare, ensuring its transmission through generations.

Modi's Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X:“Glad that the Indian Government's decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. Grateful to the scholars and monks from different nations who took part in this programme in Colombo.

END