FM Meets Counterparts In Paris

Paris, Oct. 24 (Petra) - Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and the dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people in the West and in the region will continue unless the international community takes "deterrent" steps to halt the Israeli aggression, Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, said.





Safadi added that this action should align with international law, which is breached by Israel with unprecedented arrogance and blatantness





Safadi made the remarks during meetings held today with his counterparts on the sidelines of the International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty, which was organized by France and opened by French President, Emmanuel Macron.





Safadi called on the international community to act "immediately" to stop the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon.





Furthermore, he warned of the danger of the illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank and against the Palestinian people and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.





Failure of the international community to implement international law and international humanitarian law undermines the entire multilateral system, threatening international peace and security, Safadi warned.





Safadi also warned of the danger of allowing the Israeli government to continue war crime of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza by bombing civilians, starving and forcing them to flee.

Jordan's top diplomat also said: "Nothing justifies the killing of civilians and the destruction of their homes and capabilities, " adding that international law is "clear" on the necessity of protecting civilians and securing delivery of food, water and medicine.





Safadi stressed Jordan's support for Lebanon, its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, and the necessity of stopping the aggression against the Arab country and implementing Security Council Resolution 1701 "fully."





During his meetings with counterparts in Paris, he said Jordan, under direct instructions from His Majesty King Abdullah II, will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon.





On the sidelines of the conference, Safadi met with the Foreign Ministers of Canada Mélanie Joly, Ireland Miguel Martin, Germany Annalena Baerbock, the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp, ??Croatia Gordan Radman, and the French President's Special Envoy to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian.





Safadi also discussed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, the danger of decreasing international support for Syrian refugees and the necessary steps to create conditions for their voluntary return to their country.





Safadi is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken in London tomorrow.



