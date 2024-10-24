Aviewfrom Henkel North America: Chicago, IL

(MENAFN- 3BL) Did you know that Henkel North America employs approximately 8,000 employees in more than 65 sites across the U.S. and Canada? Collectively, these sites support two business units: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands.

Our #AViewFrom series features select locations, sharing information and facts about our sites across Henkel North America.

The products we eat, drink, and use every day can come in all types of packages. And cans are among the most used containers. Beverages, food, hair care products, household cleaners, and maintenance materials are often supplied in cans. Ensuring the ends of cans are compatible with the contents and leak-proof is what the professionals at Henkel Adhesive Technologies' Chicago, Illinois site are committed to daily. Learn more in this segment of #AViewFrom: Chicago, IL.

Quality is the hallmark of this site. Every drum of material must be produced perfectly – there is no room for error.

Built in 1941, Henkel's Chicago facility has changed ownership several times since its inception, ultimately becoming part of the Henkel manufacturing footprint with the company's acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies' Darex Packaging Technologies, in 2017 after it split off from W.R. Grace. Remarkably, however, the double seam process developed to secure can ends and that revolutionized container production is still essentially the same technique in use today, albeit far more automated.

Ensuring environmental protection and employee safety are also top priorities at Henkel's Chicago site, with facility improvement investment directed toward initiatives in these areas. A recent project to upgrade the plant's solvent filtration system has reduced its overall waste footprint by over 50%. This achievement was recognized with an internal award, the Henkel Lion Award, in 2023. Henkel Chicago's safety record has also received industry accolades, with the team earning a 2024 Award of Commendation from the American Coatings Association for zero accidents or restricted workdays. The facility is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 140001, ISO 45001, and ISO 5001 certified and is a zero production waste to landfill site.

DID YOU KNOW?

Henkel Chicago products go full circle: DAREX® sealants are integrated into cans that Henkel then uses to package various product brands – from LOCTITE® brand adhesives to Got2B® and PRAVANA® brand haircare formulations. Henkel's materials are in the can in more ways than one!

CULTURE AND COMMITMENT

By comparison, Henkel Chicago's 40-person staff is relatively small, and this contributes to the tight-knit culture of the site. The team here, some of whom are third-generation employees, are highly invested in their work product and their colleagues. Administrative Lead Elizabeth Molina spearheads many projects and activities that help foster employee connection and camaraderie.