The Rise Of Aiot Market: A $ 79.13 Billion Industry Dominated By IBM (US) And Cisco (US) | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AIoT size is expected to grow from USD 18.37 billion in 2024 to USD 79.13 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

The seamless integration of AI into IoT systems, which businesses increasingly recognize as vital for improving efficiency and staying competitive in today's fast-paced digital world, is expected to drive the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " AIoT Market "

431 - Tables

58 - Figures

329 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @

AIoT Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Exponential growth of data from IoT devices

Demand for automation and enhanced operational efficiency Rising need to provide improved user experiences and personalization

Restraints:



High costs of implementation Limited interoperability and fragmented standards

Opportunities:



Increasing investments in Internet of Things (IoT) Growing need for advanced security solutions

List of Key Companies in AIoT Market Companies :



IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

AWS (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

HPE (US)

Intel (US)

Softweb Solutions (US) Hitachi (Japan)

Request Sample Pages :

Moreover, the emergence of Generative AI technologies adds to this urgency, with many companies identifying them as essential for their future strategies. As the regulatory framework for the use of AI becomes more defined, especially for corporations, these provisions are regarded as safeguards and structures that promote sustainable management. Moreover, these tendencies bring a crucial situation for adopting AIoT, as companies integrating such technologies will not only create better experiences for end-users but also optimize their internal operations, all in preparation for the cut-throat competition presented by the AIoT market.

By offering, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the AloT market, services are needed to implement and deploy AloT solutions, which can be classified into professional and managed services. To ensure that the application of AloT solutions in businesses is smooth, Professional services include training and consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. For instance, AWS offers a broad consultation service to help with the system architecture, management, and security. At the same time, Microsoft has consulting services for the Azure IoT solutions for system setup and development. Oracle and SAP also provide specific consulting on implementing the AloT and maximizing IoT data. For instance, in April 2024 SAP came up with dedicated services on IoT, emerging for the digital economy, connecting loT data to ERP fundamentals for improving operational effectiveness.

Inquire Before Buying:

Based on deployment type, the cloud-based AIoT segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on cloud-based AIoT, data collection and processing from IoT devices are used. Tying the loT devices to the cloud is crucial since this environment best suits processing and storing data in numerous applications and products. AloT architecture of cloud-based systems is divided into four layers: the device layer, connectivity layer, user communication layer, and cloud layer. The device layer includes sensors, beacons, cars, embedded devices, and tags. The connectivity layer, including field and cloud gateways, is essential in interacting between cloud storage and the controllers, intelligent devices, and sensors. The cloud layer is central to AloT because it provides the environments, including Al engines, data visualization tools, APIs, data storage, and analytics for information processing. At the same time, the user communication layer enables interaction through the mobile application and web portal.

Get access to the latest updates on AIoT Companies and AIoT Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: ... Visit Our Website: