Announcing Finix’S $75M Series C

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments and in-store, today announced it has raised $75 million in Series C funding, led by Acrew Capital and co-led by Leap Global and Lightspeed Venture Partners , with participation from new investors Citi Ventures , Tribeca Venture Partners , and more. Existing investors, including Homebrew , Insight Partners , Inspired Capital , Cap Table Coalition , and others, also participated.

"Finix offers no-code payment solutions for the 22 million businesses without developers, ​​enabling seamless payment integrations with little to no technical expertise," said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. "When we started Finix, we were big believers in the developer movement, and we still are! But over time we've seen a major shift in the market. Even businesses that have developers don't want to spend their time or resources on payments - they want highly brandable, configurable payment solutions that require little to no technical expertise to implement. From startups to publicly traded companies, merchants to vertical SaaS companies, customers of all sizes are taking advantage of Finix's no-code solutions. Today, every feature in our broad product suite is now available in no-code, low-code and API-driven solutions."

Finix has been relentlessly focused on building the only payments solution businesses will ever need. Over the past two years in particular, we:



Became a processor , unlocking new opportunities to serve more businesses while offering unmatched configurability, reliability, and flexible pricing. And with direct connections to American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa, we empower businesses to build world-class payments and embedded fintech experiences.

Launched our no-code suite , including new tools like Checkout Pages, Payment Links, Virtual Terminal, Tokenization Forms, and more. Historically, businesses have had to choose between using wonky generic off-the-shelf payment widgets or spending precious developer resources to create a custom product. Now, with Finix, customers can get the best of both – setting up a tailored payments experience for their buyers with zero code required. Expanded into Canada , bringing seamless, unified cross-border payment solutions to a whole new market. Now, businesses can manage payments across the US and Canada without the headache of juggling multiple systems.



"Payments are ubiquitous-every merchant needs them-yet they remain more complicated than they should be. Finix changes that with its no-code offering. We hear from customers that they love Finix's transparency, support, and user-friendliness," said Vishal Lugani, founding general partner at Acrew Capital. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to further invest in the company and continue to partner with the team. Finix has raised the bar for the payments industry and continues to scale its reliable, cutting-edge processing platform."

Finix's no-code offerings are designed to scale with businesses, offering a flexible suite of features including recurring billing, tokenization, virtual terminals, real-time payouts and more, all of which help businesses simplify payment processes and focus on growth. With this new funding, Finix will continue to broaden its product offering, expand into new regions, and strengthen its position as a key innovator in the payments space.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit or contact our sales team .

