Poltava Region Produces More Than 3,000 T Of Honey Annually

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 3,000 tonnes of honey is produced in the Poltava region annually, which is 5% of Ukraine's total honey output.

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration in response to an inquiry from an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There are more than 130,000 bee colonies in the region, and over 3,000 tonnes of honey is produced annually, which is 5% of Ukraine's total honey output. Ukraine's honey exports go towards EU countries. The major importers are Germany, Poland, Spain, Romania, and others,” the report states.

Five breeding apiaries operate in the Poltava region, producing the Ukrainian steppe bee breed. Two entities are specializing in organic beekeeping. Ukraine's only specialized state educational institution, Hadiach Agrarian Vocational School, is situated in the Poltava region's Hadiach, providing training for beekeeping experts.

Despite all the risks related to beekeeping activities, the industry's development prospects are the creation of cooperative enterprises specializing in the processing of honey products. In particular, the agricultural cooperative 'Svii do Svoho' received a grant of UAH 1.7 million.

A reminder that, according to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), Ukraine was listed among the Top 5 global honey exporters.

Photo: Shutterstock/Wirestock Creators