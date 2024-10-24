Brazil: Leadership Tensions Erupt In Lula’S Workers’ Party

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) The upcoming 2025 election to renew the leadership of Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) is stirring significant behind-the-scenes maneuvering among allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



While public attention focuses on the municipal election runoffs this Sunday, October 27, PT members, both with and without official positions, are quietly strategizing to influence the party's future direction.



Currently, the electoral landscape presents a challenging path for PT. Fernando Haddad has emphasized that the party must begin preparing for the "post-Lula" era.



Allies of Gleisi Hoffmann are pushing for her early departure from her leadership role, originally set for June 2025. From December 5 to 7, PT will host a seminar and a National Directory meeting to discuss new challenges.







This change is deemed urgent as the world of work evolves rapidly, social media creates phenomena like Pablo Marçal , and the party remains somewhat outdated. A review of the municipal elections is expected to spark intense debates due to PT's poor performance.

Leadership Challenges in the PT Party

Critics highlight the party's decision not to field its own candidates in major cities like São Paulo. Instead, it supports Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and backs candidates from parties that support Lula's government in Congress.



"The PT urgently needs to open up and invest in a new generation of leaders to avoid becoming just a spectator in future political changes," stated Deputy Reginaldo Lopes.



Former Chamber President João Paulo Cunha added, "Currently, PT and the left have only a thin connection with the poorer population and workers, which is Lula."



Gleisi Hoffmann has firmly denied stepping down before her term ends. "Tell everyone I'm staying," she said humorously.



"I committed to President Lula to stay until my term ends on June 30, and I intend to fulfill it. I believe our management was successful because we navigated through the party's most challenging times."



President Lula inquired about PT's direct election calendar after the first election round. He aims to elevate Gleisi into a ministerial position. At the same time, he supports Edinho Silva, Araraquara's mayor, as her successor in PT leadership.



This preference has sparked internal disagreements. Both Gleisi and Edinho served as ministers under Dilma Rousseff's administration; she led the Civil House while he managed Social Communication (Secom).



Edinho, who coordinated Lula's 2022 campaign, enjoys support from Haddad, Minister Alexandre Padilha, and veteran PT figures like José Dirceu. However, after Eliana Honain lost Araraquara's mayoral race, internal criticism against him intensified.



In May, Gleisi expressed that it was "fair and natural" for someone from the Northeast to lead PT-a first statement on this issue.



Although she maintains no personal objections against Edinho, her support for José Guimarães reflects a faction's desire to shift power dynamics within PT. This backing is seen as countering Haddad's influence.



This group claims that while most of Lula's votes historically came from the Northeast, this region is no longer a PT stronghold. These disagreements are not superficial; they challenge PT amid the rise of Centrão and right-wing growth.



Edinho advocates breaking through polarization and promoting unity within Brazil-a strategy currently absent from PT's agenda. Meanwhile, Lula often encourages an "us versus them" mentality.



Despite these internal conflicts, key players belong to Lula's faction within CNB. The favored successor for Lula's legacy remains Fernando Haddad. Insiders at Planalto Palace suggest this plan targets 2030 but could occur sooner depending on political developments.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108815717