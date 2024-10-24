Ventripoint Receives EU CE Mark For Next Generation, AI-Powered Heart-Scanning Technology

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Toronto, Ontario / Yolowire / October 24, 2024 / Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (" Ventripoint " or the " Company "), (TSXV:VPT; OTCQB:VPTDF) a leader in whole %HeartAnalysis technology, is pleased to announce CE Mark certification for its latest offering, VMS+4.0. This marks a significant milestone for Ventripoint as it continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide.

The certification will allow Ventripoint to engage in the next steps of country-specific entrance of VMS+4.0 in the European Union (EU) and other geographies that recognize CE marking. VMS+4.0 offers a significant improvement in user experience through the automation of the image processing steps. This streamlined workflow leads to a significant reduction in operator time without compromising the accuracy of the measurements. Additionally, this release is optimized to work seamlessly with Ventripoint’s magnet-free sensors, further enhancing efficiency and ease of use.

“We are delighted to achieve CE mark certification and will introduce the enhanced capabilities of the new version to European cardiologists and healthcare providers,” said Ventripoint President and CEO, Hugh MacNaught. “This is a key step in our commercialization plan as we continue to advance our technology leadership and impact by advancing the state-of-the-art in %Echocardiography . The advances introduced in VMS+4.0 provide clinicians with the potential to image a broader range of patients which expands our market opportunity. This engineering breakthroughs in this latest version of VMS+ provide healthcare providers with a powerful tool that delivers accurate and reliable cardiac output measurements in a more efficient manner, and without the restrictions associated with MRI.”

VMS+V4.0 will be marketed as a premium product in Europe to complement our base product V3.2. VMS+ 4.0 has already a Medical Device License in Canada, and is under review by US-FDA. VMS+ V3.2 is being used by leading hospitals in the U.S., E.U., U.K. and Canada.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

%VentripointDiagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: $VPT) (OTC: $VPTDF) is an industry leader in the application of AI (%ArtificialIntelligence ) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

