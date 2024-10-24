Have You Cast Your Ballot?
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In most states, you don't need to wait until Election Day to vote. You may be able to vote early in person or with a mail ballot.
Visit USA to learn where to get details about early voting in your state . In most states, you do not need an excuse to vote early.
You may also still be able to register to vote in your state or territory. Select your state on vote to see deadlines and check your voter registration.
Whether you choose to vote early or on Election Day, remember to cast your vote by November 5.
SOURCE USAGov
MENAFN24102024003732001241ID1108815702
