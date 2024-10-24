عربي


Have You Cast Your Ballot?


10/24/2024 8:46:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In most states, you don't need to wait until Election Day to vote. You may be able to vote early in person or with a mail ballot.

  • Visit USA to learn where to get details about early voting in your state . In most states, you do not need an excuse to vote early.
  • You may also still be able to register to vote in your state or territory. Select your state on vote to see deadlines and check your voter registration.
A registration clerk passes a confirmation form to an early voter at a polling place, accompanied by the vote red and blue logo on a top white banner and the text“In collaboration with” next to the USAGov blue and white logo on a bottom gray banner.

Whether you choose to vote early or on Election Day, remember to cast your vote by November 5.

