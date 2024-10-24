South African leader declares that Russia is important ally

(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his country’s strong relationship with Russia, describing it as a “valued ally” and “friend” that has historically supported South Africa, particularly during its struggle against apartheid. Ramaphosa's remarks came during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir on Tuesday, held on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, where leaders from various nations gathered for high-level discussions and engagements.



In a transcript released by the Kremlin, Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for Russia’s longstanding support, stating, “We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid right through to now.” He emphasized his pleasure at being part of the discussions within the BRICS framework, highlighting the importance of the gathering.



Despite external pressures urging South Africa to distance itself from Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Pretoria has maintained its close ties with Moscow. For instance, some U.S. lawmakers have called for South Africa's removal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which allows eligible sub-Saharan African nations to export goods to the U.S. duty-free. Nevertheless, South African officials, including Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the presidency, have reiterated the nation’s commitment to a non-aligned position, framing its relationship with Russia within the context of BRICS partnerships.



This stance reflects South Africa’s broader diplomatic strategy of fostering relationships that contribute to its economic and political interests while navigating complex global dynamics. As the BRICS Summit unfolds, discussions on cooperation and solidarity among member states are likely to be at the forefront, underscoring the collective goals of the group amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

MENAFN24102024000045015687ID1108815662