Bionano Announces Publication Outlining Utility Of OGM For Resolution Of MYC Gene Rearrangements In Multiple Myeloma

Publication shows that OGM can resolve translocation partners involving MYC in multiple myeloma (MM) more effectively than current methods The release of compelling data in MM underscores the potential for wider adoption and use of OGM across all blood cancers as an alternative to traditional methods like karyotyping and fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH)



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the publication in Blood Cancer Journal by a group of researchers at the Korea College of Medicine in South Korea showing that optical genome mapping (OGM) can resolve rearrangements in the MYC gene in multiple myeloma (MM), which represent highly actionable biomarkers in cancer. MM accounts for 1.3% of all malignancies and 12% of all hematologic cancers. Among the hallmark genetic abnormalities in MM are rearrangements involving the MYC gene, a potent oncogene which encodes a protein that functions as a transcriptional regulator. The release of compelling data in MM underscores the potential for wider adoption and use of OGM across all blood cancers as an alternative to traditional methods like karyotyping and fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH).

Key findings:

Using OGM, the results were MYC-positive in 40% of cases, while positive rate was 26% and 13% using FISH and karyotype, respectively. Karyotyping can fail to identify MYC rearrangements and cannot resolve its translocation partners, which is a critical component in the stratification of the disease for prognosis and management.: OGM provides a complementary approach by revealing large structural variations that may be missed by methods like next-generation sequencing (NGS). A comprehensive view of genome variation can provide a more complete understanding of the drivers of multiple myeloma, which could lead to advancements of precision medicine.: The study also highlights the efficiency of OGM compared to traditional cytogenetics, which can be time consuming and laborious. OGM can reduce the need for sequential analysis such as karyotyping, followed by multiple rounds of FISH analysis. OGM can provide the same information and more in a single assay versus the tiered assays (common in cytogenetics today), and shorten the time to accurate classification and stratification of blood cancers, including MM.

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano commented,“multiple myeloma is a devastating disease that is virtually uncurable. With proper stratification of blood cancers using OGM, we believe identification of multiple myeloma will improve and will have the potential to provide clinicians and researchers with a better understanding of the disease. This paper represents an important step in the progression of showing the utility of OGM across a wider spectrum of blood cancers and therefore increasing potential for adoption and utilization as an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods.”

The full research publication is available at:

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

Except as specifically noted otherwise, Bionano's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

