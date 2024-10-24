(MENAFN) Russia has expressed its full support for Africa's ongoing efforts to enhance its economic sovereignty, as articulated by Anatoly Bashkin, the Director of the African Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Expo 2024, an international business forum in Moscow, Bashkin emphasized the potential for deeper economic collaboration between Russia and African nations, noting their shared perspectives on many pressing global issues.



Bashkin highlighted Russia's capabilities, stating, "As a country with great potential, sufficient expertise in various areas of the economy, and modern technology, we are ready to share our achievements, knowledge, and experience with our African friends, and to engage in mutually beneficial trade relations." He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to supporting Africa's aspiration to reinforce its economic independence.



Over the past few years, Bashkin noted, Africa has significantly enhanced its presence on the global stage, emerging as a pivotal player in international politics. He commended the continent's evolving role within the new multipolar world order, reflecting its increasing relevance in global affairs.



The historical ties between Russia and Africa, which were forged during their joint struggles against colonialism, have laid a strong foundation for enduring partnerships. Earlier this month, Bashkin pointed out that Africa is becoming increasingly appealing for investments in high-tech industries, citing the "positive dynamics" in trade relations between Russia and various African countries. He remarked that many Russian firms have been operating in the region for a considerable time, indicating a long-standing commitment to economic collaboration.



As Russia seeks to strengthen its alliances with African nations, the emphasis on shared goals and mutual benefits underscores a growing partnership that could reshape economic dynamics on the continent.

