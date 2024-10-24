Azerbaijan To Present Green Building Roadmap, Says IFC
Azerbaijan is set to unveil a roadmap for the development of
green buildings before the upcoming COP29 summit, according to
Leyla Huseynli, a sustainable finance expert at the International
Finance Corporation (IFC), Azernews reports.
Speaking at the "Innovative Solutions for Sustainable
Microfinance" conference, Huseynli revealed that the roadmap will
be part of a new regulatory framework aimed at promoting green
buildings within the country.
"This roadmap is being developed under a Memorandum of
Understanding signed with the State Committee for Architecture and
Urban Planning of Azerbaijan," Huseynli stated, highlighting the
significance of this initiative for Azerbaijan's broader
sustainability goals.
In addition to her work on green building regulations, Huseynli
emphasized the IFC's ongoing collaboration with the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan in several key areas, especially related to sustainable
finance. She also warned of the growing impact of climate change,
stating, "Climate change is not a distant future, we are already
feeling its effects. Events in the next 50 years will be five times
more severe, and the damage they cause is expected to increase
significantly."
Huseynli noted that the IFC's commitment to sustainability has
been demonstrated through its investments. In 2023, IFC's total
investment portfolio amounted to $43 billion, with $14 billion
already allocated to sustainable and green finance projects. She
added that these efforts have helped attract an additional $15
billion in funding for projects focused on sustainability and
addressing climate change.
As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, the country is positioning
itself as a leader in green development, with the introduction of
the green building roadmap serving as a crucial step in its
environmental and regulatory reforms.
