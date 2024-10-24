France Pledges 100 Mln Euro In Aid For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel on Thursday said that his country pledged to provide 100 million euro (USD 107 million) in aid for Lebanon.

This came during Macron's speech at the international to support Lebanon, which was held in Paris.

Macron said massive aid is needed to support the country where war has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500 and deepened an economic crisis.

In the immediate term, massive aid is needed for the Lebanese population, both for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the war and for their host communities, Macron added.

In recent weeks, Macron appeared to toughen his stance against Israeli occupation while repeatedly calling for a cease-fire in both Lebanon and Gaza, condemning the "unbearable human toll."

Apart from financial contribution, Macron said Paris would "contribute to equipping the Lebanese army" to re-establish control of the country's south in line with UN Security Council resolution 1701.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in turn, called on "the international community to hold together and support efforts to implement an immediate ceasefire".

Mikati noted in his speech that 13 hospitals are now out of service in Lebanon due to the Israeli occupation attacks which also resulted in the displacement of 1.4 million people.

The conference, attended by 70 delegations and 15 international organization, aims to find a diplomatic solution to collect humanitarian aid of no less than USD 400 million to help support Lebanon. (end)

