Israeli Occupation Kills Three Lebanese Soldiers In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Three Lebanese were killed on Thursday in Israeli in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese reported.

The army said in a statement that the three soldiers, including an officer, were killed while carrying out an evacuation operation for the wounded in Yater, near Bint Jbeil.

The Lebanese National News Agency said that a number of people were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation raid that targeted a house in the town of Yater.

It added that while rescue teams were trying to rescue the injured, the occupation airstrikes again targeted the same place, which led to the injury of two paramedics.

Several villages in the district of Wadi Sour, Bint Jbeil, Qalawi, Aita al-Shaab, Ramyeh, the outskirts of Toura, and the outskirts of Yater were bombed by the Israeli occupation.

Israeli occupation has been launching airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon since Sept 23, causing heavy casualties and damage. (end)

