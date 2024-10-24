IEA Flays Attack On Turkish Aerospace Company

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the attack on an aerospace factory of Turkey's near Ankara.

At least five people were killed and 22 others in the attack on the headquarters of an aviation company near the Turkish capital Ankara.

The BBC reported the factory targeted was related to the Turkish aerospace industry. In the videos taken by security cameras, at least two gunmen are seen shooting around the entrance gate.

Two attackers, including a woman, were killed. At least five people lost their lives and 22 others were wounded in the Wednesday's assault.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul denounced the attack:“It is sad that we came to know of an armed attack on the aviation industry company 'TUSAS' in Ankara, which resulted in casualties.”

The ministry said the IEA offered condolences to the government and people of Turkey, as well as to the families of the victims.

It hoped Turkey would not face such incidents again.

sa/mud



