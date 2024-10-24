Major Expansion Plan Unveiled For Brazil’S Second Busiest Airport

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Congonhas Airport in São Paulo will undergo a massive transformation through a R$2 billion ($357 million) modernization project. Brazil's of and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, confirmed the signing of service orders this December.



The expansio will double the passenger terminal size from 50,000 to 105,000 square meters. Seven new boarding bridges will join the existing infrastructure, bringing the total to nineteen modern connection points.



The ambitious project aims to boost the airport's annual passenger capacity from 22 million to 29.5 million travelers. Aircraft parking positions will increase from 30 to 37, significantly improving operational efficiency.







The renovation includes two additional baggage claim carousels, expanding from five to seven units. A key upgrade allows accommodation of Airbus 321 aircraft at all boarding bridges, addressing current size limitations.



The minister emphasized how these improvements will enhance passenger comfort and strengthen Brazilian civil aviation. São Paulo's airports currently handle 80 million travelers annually, representing 70% of Brazil's air traffic.



Spanish airport operator Aen , which manages the facility, finalized the investment plan during a meeting in Madrid. Construction will begin in December 2024 and continue through June 2028.



The project marks a significant step forward for Brazil's aviation infrastructure, promising enhanced capacity and improved service quality for millions of travelers. These upgrades will cement Congonhas Airport's position as a crucial transportation hub in South America.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108814352