Former Apple CEO John Sculley Endorses Videomagic's New AI Video Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What is Videomagic

Videomagic Transforms documents and web pages into Engaging Content for Businesses and Professionals

- John SculleyFOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where attention spans are dwindling and lengthy documents and text often go unread, Videomagic helps professionals transform their web pages, Microsoft Word documents, Adobe PDFs and Google docs into captivating videos. This AI-powered platform is designed to address the increasing demand for engaging, short-form visual content.“People no longer have the time or inclination to sift through long documents,” says John Sculley, former Apple CEO, who currently serves as Chairman of Videomagic.“We live in a fast-paced world where concise and engaging communication is key. Videomagic provides a solution by converting text into professional, shareable videos in just a few minutes.”Videomagic's platform simplifies the process of video creation. Users can customize elements such as music, voiceovers, and branding to ensure that their videos not only convey the right message but also align with their brand identity.Unlike many AI-generated video tools on the market, Videomagic combines the precision of artificial intelligence with user control, resulting in generation of polished and professional-quality videos, in just minutes.CEO Amit Ramchandran highlights the difference: "While many traditional AI video tools can feel generic or underdeveloped, we've built Videomagic to produce videos that are ready for immediate use in professional settings-whether for social media, marketing campaigns, or presentations."With thousands of users already on board, Videomagic is quickly gaining traction among professionals looking for a way to effectively communicate in today's visually driven world. As video continues to dominate digital platforms, Videomagic offers an accessible and innovative way to repurpose written content into compelling videos.For more information or to explore Videomagic's features, visit .

Shubhankar Mathur

Videomagic International LLC

+91 95992 83056

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.