Phishing Alert! Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Of Telegram Scam

The department warned users that clicking on these phishing links could automatically generate malicious codes, leading to obscene content being sent to their contacts, and potentially compromising their accounts.

The police further urged users not to click on any suspicious links received via Telegram or any other social media platforms.

The alert emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and taking proactive measures to safeguard personal digital accounts and data.

This advisory is part of ongoing efforts by the Cyber Police to combat cybercrime, where phishing and other online scams have become a growing concern.

The police also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity or compromised accounts and reminded users of the importance of digital hygiene in today's increasingly connected world.

