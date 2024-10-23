Phishing Alert! Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Of Telegram Scam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The cyber Police Kashmir has issued a phishing alert, cautioning the public about malicious links circulating on Telegram that pose a serious threat to digital security.
The department warned users that clicking on these phishing links could automatically generate malicious codes, leading to obscene content being sent to their contacts, and potentially compromising their accounts.
The Cyber Police message reads.“Beware of phishing links circulating on Telegram. Clicking them may auto-generate malicious codes and send obscene content to your contacts, compromising your account.”
The police further urged users not to click on any suspicious links received via Telegram or any other social media platforms.
The alert emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and taking proactive measures to safeguard personal digital accounts and data.
This advisory is part of ongoing efforts by the Cyber Police to combat cybercrime, where phishing and other online scams have become a growing concern.
The police also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity or compromised accounts and reminded users of the importance of digital hygiene in today's increasingly connected world.
