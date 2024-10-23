Gagangir Attack: Crucial UHQ Meeting In Srinagar Today
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Close on the heels of deadly attack on the workers at Gagangir in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair crucial Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar tomorrow (Thursday) to chalk-out the strategy to prevent such attacks in future and to ensure fool-proof security cover at all vital infrastructure sites across the UT.
The meeting comes just four days after the deadliest terrorist attack on the labourers at Gagangir, Ganderbal that left a doctor and six labourers dead and several others injured. The attack on the prestigious project has taken place after a long gap. The attack has sent the security grid into a tizzy.
A top official said that LG Sinha will be chairing the UHQ meeting at Rajbhawan today (Thursday).“Invitations have been extended to the DGP Nalin Prabhat, IGP Kashmir, ADGP J&K, GoC 15 Corps, head of BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies,” he said, wishing anonymity.“All the officers who are part of the security grid are expected to take part in the meeting.”
The meeting, sources said, will focus on the“possible security lapses” at Gagangir that left seven people including a doctor dead.“LG is keen to ensure no such attack is repeated. A thorough discussion will take place as to what led to the Gagangeer attack and as to whether there were any security lapses,” he said.
The sources said that LG will stress on ensuring tight-security cover at all vital installation, infrastructure projects including railway projects across the Union Territory. The LG has already chaired two back-to-back security reviews-first at Gagangir on October 22 where he stressed in upgrading security cover at all important infrastructure projects ensuring better coordination among various security agencies.
