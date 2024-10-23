U.S. Economic Activity Remains Steady Amid Election Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Economic activity in the United States showed little change from September to early October. Businesses noted an increase in hiring, continuing recent trends.



These developments have strengthened expectations that the Reserve will opt for a smaller interest rate cut of 25 basis points in November.



The Federal Reserve's latest assessment of the revealed that inflationary pressures have continued to ease. This is a crucial issue for voters as the November 5 presidential election approaches.



The Fed reported on Wednesday that economic activity remained mostly stable across nearly all districts since early September, although two districts experienced modest growth.



This information comes from the Fed's "Beige Book," which compiles data from business contacts in each of its 12 regional banks up to October 11.







Despite high uncertainty, contacts expressed slightly more optimism about long-term prospects. Last month, the Fed began an easing cycle by reducing its interest rate by 0.50 percentage points to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%.

Economic Outlook and Federal Reserve Actions

This move followed concerns about the labor market. Previously, the Fed had raised rates by 525 basis points in 2022 and 2023 to combat high inflation.



Stronger-than-expected economic data on consumer spending, job gains, and inflation have led investors to lower their expectations for the pace and extent of rate cuts.



In September, U.S. job creation increased more than it had in six months, unemployment fell to 4.1%, and retail sales rose solidly.



The resilient economy has been supported by steady income growth and substantial household savings. Although labor market dynamics have slowed, mass layoffs remain historically low, supporting wage gains.



Currently, investors anticipate that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points at its policy meeting on November 6-7, with another reduction of the same size expected in December.



The Fed aims to keep the economy running smoothly and unemployment low while steering inflation back toward its 2% target.

