Kia America has announced pricing for the award-winning all-electric 2025 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV, with only the Light Long Range trim seeing a modest increase of just $700. Pricing for all other trims remains a carryover from 2024. The EV9 is the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades since it launched last year including the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, World Car of the Year & World Electric Vehicle, Car and Driver 10 Best, Kelly Blue Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle and Motor Week Best

Kia Announces 2025 EV9 Pricing (PRNewsfoto/Kia America)

Pricing (excludes $1,495.00 destination)1

EV9 Light SR $54,900 EV9 Light LR $59,900 EV9 Wind $63,900 EV9 Land $69,900 EV9 GT-Line $73,900

Major updates for model year 2025:

Light Long Range RWD: Front Sunroof is now standard Land Trim AWD: Relaxation Seat Package is no longer an option

New Exterior colors added: Glacial White Pearl, Ebony Black

Exterior colors deleted: Ivory Silver Gloss, Ivory Silver Matte, Ocean Blue Matte Interior colors deleted: Dark Gray & Navy on GT-Line trim

Vehicle specifications, including fuel economy Features and options

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1

MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

