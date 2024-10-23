KIA ANNOUNCES 2025 EV9 PRICING
10/23/2024 4:17:54 PM
Many trims see no change in pricing from MY 2024
Kia America has announced pricing for the award-winning all-electric 2025 Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV, with only the Light Long Range trim seeing a modest increase of just $700. Pricing for all other trims remains a carryover from 2024. The EV9 is the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades since it launched last year including the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, World Car of the Year & World Electric Vehicle, Car and Driver 10 Best, Kelly Blue book Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle and Motor Week Best
EV. The all-electric three-row SUV enters its second model year with minor color and trim changes.
Kia Announces 2025 EV9 Pricing (PRNewsfoto/Kia America)
|
Pricing (excludes $1,495.00 destination)1
|
|
EV9 Light SR
|
$54,900
|
EV9 Light LR
|
$59,900
|
EV9 Wind
|
$63,900
|
EV9 Land
|
$69,900
|
EV9 GT-Line
|
$73,900
Major updates for model year 2025:
Options
Light Long Range RWD: Front Sunroof is now standard
Land Trim AWD: Relaxation Seat Package is no longer an option
Colors (Exterior & Interior)
New Exterior colors added: Glacial White Pearl, Ebony Black
Exterior colors deleted: Ivory Silver Gloss, Ivory Silver Matte, Ocean Blue Matte
Interior colors deleted: Dark Gray & Navy on GT-Line trim
Vehicle specifications, including fuel economy
Features and options
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1
MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
SOURCE Kia America
