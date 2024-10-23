Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 24-26, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: New and exciting events are slated to unfold in this last weekend for the month of October!

Starting with the much-awaited grand reopening of Lusail Winter Wonderland, the last leg of the Hermès Heritage cycle of touring exhibitions, Algerian products in the spotlight, and various creative workshops, this weekend is already marked with joy and excitement.

Here are some of the top happenings this weekend!

Lusail Winter Wonderland Grand Reopening



From October 24, 2024

Lusail Winter Wonderland

Jump back into the festive energy as the much-awaited reopening of the Lusail Winter Wonderland will happen this weekend with new surprises and live performances scheduled for the first three days.

The park will open tomorrow, October 24, with new entertainment including new games and activities that will surely bring a higher octane of excitement for visitors. Live performances will occur from October 24 to 26 by Hala Al Turk & Nasser Al Kubaisi, Al Shami, and Flipperachi, respectively.

Doors open at 4pm, with tickets required to be booked here .

Algerian Products Exhibition



October 22 to October 26, 2024

Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm; Friday: 3pm to 10pm; Saturday: 12pm to 10pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)

The first-ever edition of the Algerian Products Exhibition will take place this weekend at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Over 150 companies are participating in the large-scale exhibition which showcases a wide variety of Algerian goods and products including clothing, footwear, building materials, household appliances, and more.

Algeria's Authentic Voice Concert By the Artist Lamia



On October 26, 2024

07:30pm to 10pm

Building 16 - Drama Theater, Cultural Village Foundation - Katara

Enjoy a serene and spectacular night of music in a concert with Algerian artist Lamia on Saturday, October 26, at the Katara Cultural Village.

Tickets are required for admission. Get yours here .

Hermès Heritage: In Motion



Until 9 November 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 9am to 7pm; Friday: 1.30pm to 7pm

National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)

The In Motion Exhibition is part of the Hermès Heritage cycle of touring exhibitions which serves as the third and final chapter of the series. This follows the previous exhibitions of Once Upon a Bag in 2022 and Harnessing the Roots in 2023.

The Hermès Heritage exhibitions are meant to explore the history of the fashion house which was founded by Thierry Hermès in 1837. It explores the brand's themes, colours, and objects.

The entrance to the exhibition is free. No registration is required.

English Guided Tour: Moving Tales



October 26, 2024

1pm to 2:30pm

National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Galleries

The National Museum of Qatar is offering a guided tour of its galleries which will uncover "the role of art films and multimedia communication in shaping the museum's narrative and cultural experience using the power of visual storytelling."

Tickets must be booked in order to participate in the tour. Book your tickets here .

A World of Wonder: The Pearl Cirque



Until October 26

The Pearl Amphitheater, Doha

Catch the last few days of The Pearl Cirque located at the iconic Amphitheatre this weekend with a variety of shows and live performances from acrobats as well as fire dancers, clowns, and more. The dazzling new weekend destinations promise fun and excitement for visitors of all ages.

Asjad Exhibition



From October 24 to October 29

Alhazm Mall

The 6th edition of the Asjad Jewelry Exhibition is back in Alhazm Mall. The new edition is slated to feature extraordinary luxury and craftsmanship as well as the most exquisite and captivating pieces from renowned jewelry designers and brands.

